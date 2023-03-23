Akhilesh should not try to gain sympathy saying he will be arrested: Maurya

-
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav shown black flags during Maa Pitambra 108 Mahayagya in UP
'Take our 100 MLAs and become CM,' Akhilesh's offer to both Dy CMs of UP
Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena executive panel members; most kin of rebels
'It was expected of BJP,' says Shivpal Yadav on security downgrade
Unhinged by FIR, SP leader Maurya stands ground on Ramcharitmanas remarks
-
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav should not try to gain sympathy by claiming that he can get arrested.
He made the remark while talking to reporters at his residence here.
The BJP leader said those who do wrong go to jail. However, till now no information regarding the same has come to his knowledge.
"He should not try to gain sympathy by making such statement and should concentrate on his party. In 2024 the SP will be wiped out. This is the time of his decline," Maurya added.
The Leader of Opposition (LoP) had recently alleged that BJP wants him behind bars.
Answering a question on frequent criticisms levelled at him by the opposition leader, the deputy CM claimed that Yadav's heart is filled with "venom" for him and alleged that by conniving with others the SP chief can also get him "murdered".
Maurya said, he, on the other hand, respects Yadav and refers to him as "Akhilesh ji, former CM or leader of opposition".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 13:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU