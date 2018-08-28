Alagiri vs Stalin: After today's presidential election, who will head DMK?

Late (DMK) and former M. Karunanidhi's sons MK Alagiri and MK will be standing against each other in the party on Tuesday.

The position of DMK has been lying vacant after the demise of Karunanidhi on August 7. Presently, is holding the post of working in the party while Alagiri was expelled from the political outfit in March 2014 by Karunanidhi for slanderous attacks on senior party members and carrying out anti-party activities.

filed nomination for the post of president on Sunday. Hours after that, Alagiri said he will decide the future course of action after the by-elections are announced.

"What do I do? You want me to go and propose his name? We will see what to do when bypolls are announced," Alagiri said.

The political battle between the brothers got yet more intense after Alagiri on August 13 claimed, "All the supporters in are on my side and are encouraging me only. Only time will give the answers; that is all I am willing to say now."

Founded by C. N. Annadurai in 1949, DMK was a breakaway faction from the Dravidar Kazhagam that was popularly known as until 1944. This political outfit had been headed by Karunanidhi from 1969 until his death in August.