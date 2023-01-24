Anand Mahindra discusses investment proposals for UP with CM Adityanath

Chairman of Mahindra Group met with Chief Minister at his official residence here on Monday, according to an official statement.

In light of the upcoming Global Investors Summit, investment proposals from the group for were discussed during the meeting, it said.

Greeting on his arrival in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said the Mahindra Group has expertise in various sectors and the state will benefit from its long experience, technology, research and innovations.

Referring to 25 sectoral policies of the state, Adityanath said these were prepared keeping in mind the needs and expectations of the industry. "The state has a huge land bank and open power access. Here the interest of investors is protected. All these facilities will be made available to the Mahindra Group by the government," the statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Describing the state's industrial development policies as encouraging for the industry, Mahindra said Uttar Pradesh's law and order, practical sectoral policies, simple system and large population create investment-friendly opportunities for the Mahindra Group.

