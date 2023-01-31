Andhra's capital to be shifted to Visakhapatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

-
ALSO READ
AP govt impleads itself in 'freebies' case, calls them 'social investment'
AP government buys 19 new SUVs for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoys
Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order
Personality test mandatory for Group-1 job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh
Two flights diverted as heavy fog affects ops at Visakhapatnam airport
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the State capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam.
Addressing the preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam in March, Jagan said he would be shifting his office to the port city in the months to come.
"Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come," he said.
Amaravati is the present capital of Andhra Pradesh.
In November last year, Jagan Mohan Reddy government repealed the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 intended to establish three capitals for the State.
The State government had proposed three capitals, Visakhapatnam (Executive capital), Amaravati (Legislative capital) and Kurnool (Judicial capital).
Jagan further said the State Government is organising the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 and requested the corporate community to take part in the meet and invest in the State.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU