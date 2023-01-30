There will not be compromise on Mahadayi issue: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Pramod Sawant on Monday said there will no be compromise on the Mahadayi issue and that his government was working to protect the river water from being diverted.

Goa and neighbouring Karnataka have been engaged in a tussle over sharing of the river water for several years. Goa has often accused Karnataka of proceeding unilaterally in the matter by ignoring pacts.

Opposition parties in Goa on Saturday sought the resignation of CM Sawant over the comment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Mahadayi river water dispute between Karnataka and Goa had been resolved.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Sawant said Goa has a strong legal standing in the Supreme Court on the issue.

"There will be no compromise on it and the government has been working to protect the Mahadayi river water from being diverted," he said.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jana Sankalp Yatre' in Belagavi in Karnataka on Saturday, Union minister Amit Shah had said, "I want to tell you (people) that the BJP, by resolving the long-standing dispute between both states, has given Mahadayi water to Karnataka and, thereby, ensured farmers in several districts here are benefited."



The opposition parties have criticised the BJP-led government over the statement.

The Congress, Goa Forward Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress have demanded CM Sawant's resignation on the issue.

