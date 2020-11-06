Appeasement politics hurting West Bengal's glory, says Amit Shah

-
Stressing that there was a
need to restore West Bengal's "lost glory", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the present "appeasement politics" in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation's spiritual consciousness.
Maintaining that Bengal is the land of luminaries such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda, Shah said the state once used to be the centre of spiritual awakening in the entire country.
"However, the politics of 'tustikaran' (appeasement) has hurt this glorious tradition of Bengal. I hereby call upon the people of Bengal to wake up and perform their responsibilities to bring back the glory of the state."
The top BJP leader, who visited Dakshineswar temple on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, was taken to the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries-old shrine, where he offered puja to the goddess.
"I prayed for the well being of the entire state, the country and its people. We prayed that the country retains its position of glory in the world under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi."
Shah was greeted at the temple by members of state BJP Mohila Morcha, including its president Agnimitra Paul, who blew conch shells and put a 'tilak' on his forehead.
The Union minister, after offering prayers, headed to eminent vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty's music school-cum- residence 'Shrutinandan', where he met his students and family members.
