TMC forms core committee to tackle infighting in its Hooghly unit

-
ALSO READ
TMC must withdraw lockdown on August 5: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
Bengal: Dilip Ghosh says 'corona is over', TMC asks him to visit a doctor
Bengal becoming Mafia-ruled state like UP, Bihar: BJP's Dilip Ghosh
Coronavirus lockdown strictly enforced in West Bengal, 3561 people arresed
Leaders across political spectrum in Bengal condole Somen Mitra's death
-
The TMC Wednesday cracked the
whip to contain the ongoing infighting in its Hooghly unit and formed a seven-member district core committee for collective leadership in the district, party sources said.
For the last few days several senior TMC leaders and MLAs from the district had openly voiced their differences against district party president Dilip Jadhav.
Following this,
the TMC top brass had convened a meeting of senior district leaders this evening and tried to sort out the differences.
There were some miscommunications. It has been sorted out now. A seven-member core committee has been formed in the district unit to look after the partys functioning. The party is united and we dont have any differences, TMC MLA and senior leader from the district, Prabir Ghosal said.
The BJP has made deep inroads in the district, a bastion of TMC post-Singur anti-land acquisition movement in 2008, and had wrested one of the two Lok Sabha seats from the TMC.
There are 17 assembly seats in the district, out of which TMC presently holds 15.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU