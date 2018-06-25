Arun Jaitley kept in the loop, while Piyush Goyal runs finance ministry

It was clear in the first week of April this year that a replacement for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would have to be found: Not just to manage the Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs, while he was in hospital, undergoing dialysis prior to a kidney transplant, but also to address an immediate engagement — the April meeting of the World Bank-IMF, which is always led by the finance minister. By then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assumed responsibility for the finance ministry.

But obviously, Modi could not attend the meeting. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) ...