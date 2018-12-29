Arvind Kejriwal to continue as AAP national convenor till April 2020

-
The National Council of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday extended the term of its convenor Arvind Kejriwal for one year due to upcoming Lok Sabha and the Delhi Assembly elections.
AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, while announcing the extension, said there has been no amendment in the party's constitution.
"With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Delhi Assembly elections around the corner, the members have decided to extend the tenure of the national council for a year. The elections for the new council will be held before the end of the extended tenure," Gupta told the media.
The tenure of the national council was to end on April 23, 2019. Now Kejriwal will continue to remain party chief till April 2020.
Kejriwal was elected as the national convenor of AAP for the second time in April 2016 for a period of three years.
According to AAP's constitution, no member can hold the same post as an office-bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each.
AAP was founded on November 26, 2012.
