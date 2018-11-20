Chilli powder thrown at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, cops detain suspect

JUST IN
India moves WTO against US for putting high import duty on steel, aluminium
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday attacked by a middle-aged man with chilli powder inside the Delhi Secretariat.

The man was waiting outside the Chief Minister's office and attacked him when Kejriwal stepped out, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told IANS. "Kejriwal's eyes were not affected in the attack as he was wearing spectacles."

However, a scuffle broke out and Kejriwal's spectacles broke, a witness told IANS.

The suspect was identified as Anil Kumar Sharma and was caught by police personnel. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a breach of security of the Chief Minister.

A person needs to go through a two-level security check to reach the Chief Minister's office.
First Published: Tue, November 20 2018. 15:54 IST

