Avoid 'petty politics', pay attention to Kejriwal's security: AAP to Centre

Expressing concern over recovery of a live cartridge from a visitor at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the (AAP) on Tuesday asked the Centre to get over "petty politics" and pay attention to the CM's security.

Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raghav Chadha also slammed the BJP and its government at the centre over what they claimed was a "third attack" on Kejriwal in last one month.

"It's a very serious matter that a man carrying a live cartridge managed to reach the Chief Minister at his Janta Darbar. We appeal to the Centre to set aside petty and pay attention to his security," Bhardwaj said.

A 39-year-old caretaker of a mosque, identified as Mohammad Imran, was arrested after a bullet was found from his purse during frisking at the residence of the Chief Minister on Monday, police said.

Imran was accompanying a delegation of imams and maulvis who had gone to demand increase in salary of Waqf Board staff at Kejriwal's Janta Darbar, where he listens to public grievances.

The AAP leaders noted that last week a man had attacked the Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat by throwing chilli powder on him. They also alleged that Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari "along with his goons had tried to hurt Kejriwal during inaugural of the Signature Bridge".

Bhardwaj alleged that Delhi Police was not paying attention to the attacks on Kejriwal . He said no charge sheet was filed in an attack on the CM at Chhatrasal stadium. A woman had thrown ink at the Delhi Chief Minister during an event at the stadium in January 2016.

Chadha expressed suspicion that a firearm may also have been taken inside Kejriwal's residence as a live cartridge had been seized.

The leaders alleged that the BJP was behind the "attacks" on Kejriwal.

The Secretariat incident was raised during the Delhi Assembly's special session, with Kejriwal himself demanding the Prime Minister's resignation over the issue.

"The Prime Minister should resign if he cannot ensure security of the Delhi Chief Minister," he said on Monday.

A resolution was passed by the House, dominated by the AAP, seeking the city government's control over Delhi Police.