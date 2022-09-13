Ashok Gehlot's govt very insensitive towards cows: Rajyavardhan Rathore

-
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday took a swipe at the Gehlot government in the state, accusing it of being insensitive towards cows that caused their death.
While talking to ANI, Rathore accused the Rajasthan government of being insensitive towards cows and claimed that lakhs of cows have died due to lumpy disease but the state government is not serious.
"In Rajasthan, thousands of cattle have died due to lumpy skin disease. More than 10 lakh cows are affected due to this disease. The infection is not stopping even after efforts are being made at the administration as well as at the local level," Rathore claimed.
He further said that the state government was running away from the responsibility of protecting the 'Gauvansh' in Rajasthan.
"The Centre has made a vaccine to protect the cow from lumpy disease, but the government has not even made a policy on how to get the vaccination done," he said, adding that control over lumpy disease has been achieved in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
"The government is not worried about protecting the cows. It looks like the protection of cows is related to Hindu dharma so the government is not focusing on it. Most of the time, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is busy in Delhi. This is the politics of appeasement, it shows their Islamic thinking," Rathore accused.
