BJP calls Congress' tweet on burning khakhi shorts instigation for violence

The Congress on Monday tweeted a picture of a khakhi shorts -- a part of the RSS uniform earlier -- on fire, drawing sharp reaction from the BJP which dubbed it as an "instigation for violence".
The Congress tweeted along with the picture, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal." 145 days more to go, it said of the party's ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra".
The BJP lashed out at the Congress for its "promotion of violence" and dubbed its yatra as "Bharat Todo Yatra".
Noting that many RSS, the Hindutva organisation considered the BJP's ideological mentor, members have been killed in Kerala where the Congress yatra is going presently, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the opposition party has signalled to "terrorists" in the southern state to target their functionaries.
Patra asked the Congress to immediately take down the post, saying there is no room for violence in India's constitutional scheme of things.
Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party part has had an old association with "fire".
Punjab was put on fire when the party was in power and Sikhs were burnt alive during the 1984 riots, he said.
