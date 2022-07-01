Assam CM Sarma files criminal defamation case against Manish Sisodia

-
-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lodged a criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over the latter's allegations of corruption against him in the purchase of PPE kits during the Covid pandemic.
Addressing a press conference here, Advocate General Debojit Saikia on Friday said the court has already issued a notice to Sisodia.
"The case has been registered at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro under sections 499, 500, and 501 of the Indian Penal Code," he said.
The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate has also asked Sarma to provide his initial deposition in connection to the case by July 22, 2022.
Sisodia had alleged that Sarma awarded a contract of PPE kits to a company linked to his wife and grossly overpaid for the same.
The Assam Chief Minister's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has already slapped Sisodia with a Rs 100 crore civil suit.
On June 4, Sisodia said: "Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife's company. He paid Rs 990 for the PPE kits while others were purchased at Rs 600 a piece from another company on the same day. This is a huge crime."
Sisodia had claimed he had the documents to prove so.
Both Sarma and his wife have separately denied all the charges levelled against them.
--IANS
tanuj/pgh
