PM Modi speaks to Manipur CM, assures help after landslide tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation following a landslide in Manipur's Noney district and assured all possible support from his government in a conversation with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
At least six people were killed and dozens were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Noney. The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.
Modi said in a tweet, "Spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
