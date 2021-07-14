Assam cow protection bill influenced by RSS: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

-
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that the changes in the Assam's cow protection bill are influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rather than the culture of the state.
Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "Cow protection Bill exists in Assam, which includes everything. If the government wants to bring in change, they can amend it. Our culture encourages cow protection. We even have a dedicated day for cows during Bihu."
"They should bring change according to our culture but they are bringing changes similar to Uttar Pradesh, which means it is coming from RSS," the Congress leader said.
"People associated with dairy farming need a cold storage facility. Government should work for them," he added.
The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 was tabled in the Assam assembly on Monday.
The bill provides that the sale of beef or its products will not be allowed in areas that have a predominant population of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and other non-beef-eating communities or within a radius of five km of any temple, Satra (Vaishnavite monastery), or other religious institutions belonging to Hindus, or any other institution or area as may be prescribed by the competent authority.
The bill provides for the protection of cattle by regulating their "slaughter, consumption, illegal transportation". It seeks to replace Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950.
