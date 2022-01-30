Best time to ask for advanced version of Pegasus: Chidambaram to PM

-
ALSO READ
PMO holds informal interaction with ECs; report says no impropriety
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
-
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 30 years of diplomatic ties with Israel, Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday took a jibe and asked whether it was the best time to ask for advanced Pegasus spyware.
He said, "PM said that it is the best time to set new goals in the India-Israel relationship, Of course, it is the best time to ask Israel if they have any advanced version of the Pegasus spyware."
"The last deal was for $2 billion. India can do better this time. If we get more sophisticated spyware ahead of the 2024 elections, we can give them even $4 billion," he added.
After the new expose in an international publication on Pegasus, the Congress on Saturday targeted and alleged that the Modi government was involved in the whole incident and snooped on rivals 'which was an act of treason'.
Addressing a press conference, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala jointly said that the snooping was an "act of treason".
"The Modi Government is the deployer and executor of the illegal and unconstitutional snooping and spying racket through Israeli surveillance spyware Pegasus & the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is himself involved!"
"This is a brazen 'Hijack of Democracy' & 'An Act of Treason'," they said.
Surjewala said, "The Modi government purchased Pegasus Spyware in 2017 and other military technology as the 'centrepieces' of a package, including 'weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion' from Israel during PM Modi's visit. It is not a coincidence that the Budget of National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) reporting to NSA went up from Rs 33 crore to Rs 333 crore in 2017-18."
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU