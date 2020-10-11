Beyond father's legacy: How Chirag going solo may affect Bihar polls

In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly election, the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, leader of the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), has left a big void. How will this affect the outcome of the election? And the politics of the state? Straightforward questions.

But in Bihar, everything is complex and nothing is as it appears to be. Even while Paswan was alive, his 37-year-old son Chirag (who has been running the party for the last year or so for all practical purposes) had announced the LJP would stay in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ...