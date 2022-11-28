Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen riding bicycle

-
ALSO READ
Cong seeks to bolster hold on key MP region; BJP launches counter campaign
Mahakal corridor of Ujjain temple to be inaugurated by Modi on Oct 11
111,000 earthen lamps lit in Ujjain's Mahakaleswar Temple on Diwali
Give 'reasoned and speaking order' in pension scam case: HC tells MP govt
Rakesh Gangwal, wife sell 2.7% stake in InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,005 cr
-
The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed for Ujjain from Indore on Monday, the sixth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg.
The foot march started in the morning from Indore's Bada Ganpati square.
A cyclist joined the yatra here and Gandhi was seen riding his bicycle briefly.
Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori's son Satlaj Rahat also joined the yatra and said he presented to Rahul Gandhi two books dedicated to his late father, including the latter's autobiography.
The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, as per the schedule announced by the party.
The foot march entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 at Bodarli village in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra.
In the last six days, the yatra has completed more than half of its journey in Madhya Pradesh.
The march led by Gandhi has so far covered Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts in MP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 10:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU