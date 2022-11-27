Remove Congress from roots, throw it out, say Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday lambasted former CM Siddaramaiah for allegedly enjoying political dividends on the policies of the Central government during his tenure.

During the regime, Bommai said the rice for 'Anna Bhagya' scheme was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it was filled in sacks and distributed by the then CM Siddaramaiah. "It was a typical 'Siddaramaiah's jathra," he said.

Speaking after inaugurating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jan Sankalp Yatra in Koppa in Chikmagalur, he said the Party which ruled for 75 years had given piped water only to 25 lakh households.

Bommai said,"Those who could not give water ruled them and such people cannot help people to lead life. Siddaramaiah ruled the State for five years but did not do anything. He closed Lokayukta and started the Anti-Corruption Bureau only to file 'B' reports in over 50 cases. This was the style of the Government. Why did they not start a medical college in Chikmagalur?"

"Let us vow to remove the Congress government from the roots and throw it out. The time has come to build New India from New . The people must make up their minds to vote bank BJP to power in the State," said the Chief Minister.

Bommai said the incumbent government has given importance to the education field because of which it has started constructing 8,000 Viveka Classrooms in one year. A residential school in the name of Brahmashree Narayana Guru, hostels for SC/ST students and 50 Kanakadasa Hostels for backward classes.

He said a double-engine government is in power in and has built a 6,000 km Highway, constructed ports and implemented Jal Jeevan Mission. Tapped water has been provided to 30 lakh houses in just one year.

The CM said the government has decided to upgrade Sringeri Government Hospital to 100 beds. The construction of the hospital building will start within two months, he assured. Referring to the issues of coffee growers, Bommai said, "I am aware of the problems of encroachment in the Malnad region and the Department of Revenue will soon find out a solution to the problems of Coffee growers. A sum of Rs 5.8 crore has been released for repairs of bad roads and another Rs 5 crore additional grant was released on Saturday."He said Datta Peeta is a temple of feelings in this region and MLA CT Ravi has launched a long-drawn battle to offer puja in this temple. A suitable solution will be available soon. He said money has been reserved in the state budget to build a ropeway between Mullaiyanagiri and Dattapeeta.

On the wild elephant menace, Bommai said, the government is aware of the elephant menace in this region and new technology is being used to address this problem. A solatium of Rs 15 lakh is paid for deaths due to elephant attacks. He said Elephant Task Force has been constituted to check man-elephant conflict in four districts.

