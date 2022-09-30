Mahakal corridor of Ujjain temple to be inaugurated by Modi on Oct 11

Expanded and newly constructed Mahakal Corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, which has been designed on the basis of 'Shiv Leela' (108 murals and 93 statues depicting stories related to Lord Shiva), will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra at 6 p.m. on October 11, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

The newly developed area, which is a part of the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple has been named "Sree Mahakal Lok", Chouhan said during a video address. He also appealed to the people to participate in the prayer in their homes or at nearby temples.

"After Kedarnath and Kashi Vishwanath, it would be a special occasion for Lord Shiva's devotees to witness the extension of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. Prime Minister will inaugurate 'Sri Mahakal Lok' at 6 p.m. on October 11. People visiting here will find a glimpse of Shiva Leela," Chouhan added.

Notably, the expansion is being done (first phase completed, two more phases to go) under Mahakal Maharaj Mandir Parisar Vistar Yojna of the government, which includes expansion, beautification, and decongestion of the Mahakaleshwar temple and its adjoining area.

Under the plan, the Mahakaleshwar temple premises of around 2.82 hectares is being increased to 47 hectares, which will be developed in two phases by the Ujjain district administration. This will include the 17 hectares of Rudrasagar lake. The project is expected to increase an annual footfall in the city from the current 1.50 crore to nearly three crore.

One of the aspects of the Vistar Yojna's first phase is a visitor plaza with two entrances or 'Dwaars' -- the Nandi Dwaar and the Pinaki Dwaar. The visitor plaza can hold up to 20,000 pilgrims at a time. A circulation plan to reduce congestion has also been developed, keeping in mind the entry of visitors into the city and their movement up to the temple.

A 900-metre pedestrian corridor has also been constructed, connecting the plaza to the Mahakal temple, dotted with 108 murals and 93 statues depicting stories related to Lord Shiva, such as Shiv Vivah, Tripurasur Vadh, Shiv Puran, and Shiv Tandav Swaroop.

The second phase, which will cost around Rs 310.22 crore, includes expansion of the eastern and northern fronts of the temple. It also includes development of various areas of Ujjain city, such as Maharajwada, Mahal Gate, Hari Phatak Bridge, Ramghat facade, and Begam Bagh Road.

