Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers enter Kerala's Malappuram

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Malappuram district of Kerala on Tuesday with hundreds of party workers and supporters walking alongside Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Malappuram (Ker) 

K C Venugopal (Photo: @kcvenugopalmp)
K C Venugopal (Photo: @kcvenugopalmp)

The yatra commenced from Pulamanthole junction in this northern district of the state in the morning after it had ended for the day on Monday at Koppam in Palakkad district.

Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, is likely to interact with farmers later in the day.

"Day 20 sees entry of #BharatJodoYatra into Malappuram district over a beautifully decorated bridge. It'll be a 14km walk this morning and in the afternoon @RahulGandhi will interact with farmers from adjoining areas. The weather is cool so far and the surroundings are picturesque," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 11:01 IST

`
