JUST IN
Kamal Nath says he's not interested in becoming Congress President
Ghulam Nabi Azad avoids comment on developments in Rajasthan Congress
High command sends team to resolve Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot standoff
Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from Maken, Kharge on Rajasthan crisis
Kamal Nath called to Delhi amid Rajasthan crisis; may meet Sonia: Report
Parallel meeting of Gehlot loyalist MLAs amounts to indiscipline: Maken
Congress asks Gehlot to ensure 'discipline' in party amid MLAs' revolt
'Hindu' a geo-cultural identity, synonymous with 'Bharatiya': Mohan Bhagwat
RSS mission is to make India attain all-round development: Mohan Bhagwat
Young generation should take over, says Gehlot amid Rajasthan crisis
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Ghulam Nabi Azad avoids comment on developments in Rajasthan Congress
Business Standard

Kamal Nath says he's not interested in becoming Congress President

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that he doesn't want to become the party President and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh

Topics
Kamal Nath | Congress

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kamal nath
Kamal Nath | PTI

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said that he doesn't want to become the party President and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

"I want to remain in MP," Kamal Nath, a former Chief Minister of the state, told IANS.

After escalating drama in Rajasthan which has put Congress leadership to think a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender, Kamal Nath, who was one of the probables, has ruled out himself and now party has limited options with Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge but the time is running out as election process has started and September 30 is the last day of nomination.

The party was left red-faced as Congress legislature party in Jaipur on Sunday to decide Gehlot's successor had to be called off after his supporter MLAs came out strongly against Sachin Pilot succeeding him.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has sought detailed report from state in charge Ajay Maken, following a meeting held at her residence on Monday with Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.

Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Kharge to convene the CLP meeting but instead faced a high-voltage drama, on Monday told the media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with three proposals, which they did not accept as it raised conflict of interest.

--IANS

miz/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kamal Nath

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 22:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU