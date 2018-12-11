Bhupesh Baghel: Chhattisgarh state Cong prez is not new to controversies

Late on September 18 night, asked his personnel staff to get prepared to leave for Bilaspur---about 120 km from the Chhattisgarh. He brushed aside the suggestions that it was not fair to travel by road that was under construction.

Baghel reached Bilaspur by mid-night and straight away went to the hospital where Congress workers were recuperating. They were injured after police brutally resorted to lathi-charge on Congress workers that left scores of activists maimed.

As Chhattisgarh State Congress President, reached the spot immediately after the incident that propelled party workers. This was the strength of the leader who was assigned the work of heading the Congress in Chhattisgarh when workers were depressed after entire frontline leadership was wiped out in deadly Naxal incident in Darba of Bastar district in July 2013.





ALSO READ: Election results LIVE: Cong ahead in Raj, MP, Chhattisgarh; market recovers

Baghel discharged his duties on expected line and put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by Raman Singh in the dock on many sensitive issues. The party workers were energized to take on BJP. And it was possible only under his leadership as Baghel did not missed any opportunity to attack the BJP government and Singh.

Born on August 23, 1961 to a farmer family, Baghel joined the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in 1985 and held the position of President, IYC Durg district (Rural) from 1990 to 1994.

He entered the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly as a member from Patan constituency in 1993 and retained the seat in 1998. Baghel was minister of state in Digvijay Singh’s cabinet and held key post of public grievance department attached to the chief minister. Later he was given the portfolio of Transport in December 1999.



ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh polls result: CM's hometown to see most rounds of counting

He was also appointed as Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation in January, 2000. After the state formation, Baghel became the first minister for revenue, public health engineering and relief work.

In the first assembly held in 2003 since the state formation, Congress was defeated but Bhupesh retained his seat. In 2008, he lost the election but returned to the assembly in 2013.

He was made Deputy Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh State Legislative Assembly from 2003 to 2008. Baghel represent Kurmi community in the state that has large representation. He is patron of Chhattisgarh Manva Kumri Chhatriya Samaj since 1993.





ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh exit polls leave everyone guessing yet Congress, BJP confident

Besides politics, Baghel has been actively involved in the social works. He has been organising mass marriage ceremonies to reduce spending on marriage functions.

is no new to controversies. Most of his remarks had landed in controversies but he did not budged on it.

On September 24, 2018 he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by Special Central Bureau of Investigation court after the central investigating agency filed charge-sheet against him and others in connection with a case of circulation of a ‘fake’ CD that purportedly showed a senior minister of BJP government in a compromising position in October, 2017. He refused to take bail claiming that government is trying to implicate him for declaring to stage black flag demonstration on arrive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was sent to Raipur Central Jail, but after much persuasion, as elections were at the door steps, he applied for bail and was released.

Later, a CD purportedly showing himself in dealing for candidates and defaming the Chhattisgarh Incharge went viral.

He has been in controversy for allegedly taking over a land in Patan that was donated to a school. He fought the case legally and won.