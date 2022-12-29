Bihar minister slams Pradhan, says BJP wants to change country's history

A day after Union Education Minister said that the history of the country is wrongly written, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary slammed the former, and said that it is the government which wants to change the history of the country.

"The has made no contribution to the freedom struggle or nation building. The people of the country gave them the chance, but instead of making history, the saffron party wants to change the history of India. It shows the crooked mindset of leaders," Chaudhary said.

"The people of the country need to be alert about their (BJP leaders') intentions," Chaudhary said.

While addressing an event organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) in Rohtas district on Tuesday, Pradhan had said that the history of India is wrongly written and the Centre is making efforts to write the right history of the country.

"History and education are the biggest assets of the country. ICHR is doing well to rectify history. The Narendra Modi government is making efforts to put forward our great tradition and history before the next generation. I appeal to historians and researchers to help write history on the basis of scientific and logical facts," Pradhan had said.

--IANS

ajk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)