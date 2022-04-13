NCP chief Sharad Pawar rubbishes Raj Thackeray's comments as 'juvenile'

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief single-handedly attacked the entire top leadership of the Nationalist Party, party supremo on Wednesday contemptuously termed his utterances as "juvenile".

Raj Thackeray, attempted to drive a wedge among the Pawars - Sharad Pawar, his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, and nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar - besides making personal attacks against senior Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad and others.

In his ' Special' rally late on Tuesday, - the estranged cousin of Chief Minister - compared Supriya Sule with an elephant, saying that she had different teeth to show (tusks) and to chew.

"When there is a raid (by the Income Tax Department) on Ajit Pawar, then why not on Supriya Sule," he wondered, and even blamed the raids on Minister Nawab Malik on the Pawars.

Pawar is a Rajya Sabha MP, Supriya Sule is Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, and Ajit Pawar is MLA from Baramati Assembly constituency, in Pune district.

Responding to this, a visibly irritated Pawar said: "Whatever he uttered was childish... Why should we even talk about it? If anything happens to the Ajit Pawar family, then it happens to me... are we different? Supriya and Ajit are cousins. Is this a political statement? It's a juvenile allegation."

Supriya Sule said: "What to say about a person who had hurt (the late) Balasaheb Thackeray" and said he was living in the past, basking in the reflected glory of his uncle and founder of .

Ajit Pawar flatly said that must not be given so much importance and "I will reply to him at the appropriate time... I have the answers for all his questions."

Raj Thackeray's unbridled statements at the public meeting lampooning the leadership evoked sharp reactions from all the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies including the and with many saying he was best suited to be a "stand up comedian".

