BJP announces candidates for mayor, deputy for Delhi municipal elections

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday announced the names of the party's candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor for municipal elections in the national capital.
Gupta said in a tweet that Raja Iqbal Singh, Mukesh Suryan and Shyam Sunder Aggarwal are the candidates for the post of Mayor from the north, south and the east corporations respectively.
The names of candidates for the post of deputy mayor are Archana Dilip Singh for North Delhi, Pawan Sharma for South Delhi and Kiran Vaidh for East Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The names for the post of chairman and vice-chairman of standing committees in the civic bodies were also announced.
According to the list tweeted by Adesh Gupta, candidates for Chairman for north, south and east are Jogi Ram Jain, Col (retd) BK Oberoi and Veersingh Panwar respectively and for Vice-Chairman the candidates are Vijay Kumar Bhagat (NDMC), Poonam Bhati (SDMC) and Deepak Malhotra (EDMC).
For Leader of the House, the names announced as per the list are Chhail Bihari Goswami (NDMC), Inderjeet Sehrawat (SDMC) and Satyapal Singh (EDMC).
