BJP demands sedition case against Kamal Nath for controversial Covid remark

-
ALSO READ
Cong hits out at Narottam Mishra over remarks on Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 51
Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of state
FinMin allows Madhya Pradesh to raise Rs 1,423 cr through market borrowing
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Indore demanded that the city police register a sedition case against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his controversial remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic.
BJP leaders on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra against the former CM seeking action against Nath.
Speaking to ANI, the Chief of BJP in Indore Gaurav Ranadive said, "Recently, two videos of Kamal Nath went viral. In one video, he was seen asking party workers to 'aag lagao'. In the second video, he was seen terming coronavirus as an Indian virus. He is ruining the image of India, which is equivalent to sedition."
"BJP leaders in Indore met IGP, submitted a memorandum, and demanded an FIR against Nath," Ranadive said.
The Indore BJP chief, over the visit of Kamal Nath to the district, said, "Indore is an island of peace. A person like him spreads hate and hostility. We feel that the peace in Indore should not be risked."
IGP of Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra told the media that the memorandum has been submitted against Kamal Nath over two issues, including the one for referring to coronavirus variant as 'Indian corona'.
"Statutory action will be taken after the investigation into the matter," Mishra said.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Kamal Nath in Bhopal for allegedly creating panic by his remarks about the coronavirus pandemic.
The FIR copy of the report stated that the case against him was registered by Yogita Satankar.
Nath, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and section 54 (making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic) of National Disaster Management Act 2005.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU