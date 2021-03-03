BJP forms State election committee for polls; 'Metroman' E Sreedharan in it

-
ALSO READ
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Kerala election 2021 on April 6; counting on May 2: All you need to know
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP in Kerala's Malappuram
Sreedharan says open to chief ministership if BJP comes to power in Kerala
'Metro man' E Sreedharan to join BJP, likely to contest Kerala polls
-
The Kerala BJP on
Wednesday constituted a 16 member state election committee for the April 6 assembly polls, with 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who joined the party recently, being one of them.
BJP state president K Surendran said in a statement that the committee was constituted with the permission of the party's national president J P Nadda.
Besides Surendran and Sreedharan, union minister V Muraleedharan, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal MLA, C K Padmanabhan and P K Krishnadas are the prominent members of the committee.
While senior leader and state vice president Shobha Surendran's name was missing from the list, Mahila Morcha state president Nivedita Subrahmanian has found a place in the committee.
The panel also has some special invitees, including the party's in-charge C P Radhakrishnan and his deputy Sunil Kumar.
Sreedharan, the architect of the Delhi Metro, had formally joined the BJP on February 25 in the presence of Union Minister R K Singh at a function at Changaramkulam in Malappuram district when the 'Vijay Yatra' led by Surendran reached there.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU