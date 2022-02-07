BJP govt at Centre fulfilled all its promises, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

-
ALSO READ
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
BJP National Executive meet on Sunday, PM to deliver valedictory address
-
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre has fulfilled all its promises, adding that it does not only give future figures but speaks on the basis of records set in the past.
"We believe that we have not only given figures for the future but have also proven ourselves by setting records. When we said we will give four crore water connections in two years, we have done that," he stated.
"When we said that on the basis of Kisan Samman Nidhi, we will send 60,000 crores to the accounts of every farmer, we have fulfilled that. We have shown that our government under the leadership of the Prime Minister does what it says," said Scindia addressing the media persons in Kolkata.
The Minister also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of delaying the approval of the project files related to civil aviation and appealed Trinamool Congress chief to move the files fast to ensure the state's development.
"We want to develop a new airport in Kolkata as the existing airport in the city is running on maximum capacity. For a new site, we have been in correspondence with the state government for many years now, discussions are going on but no concrete step has been taken from the West Bengal government yet," he stated.
On the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Scindia said, "The Navratna of India, whose voice brought a new charm in the lives of all of us, the most respected Lata Mangeshkar ji is not among us today, she did the work of raising the flag of India on the world stage."
"She had a very important relationship with Bengal also. Today she is not among us, it is a great loss for a nation," he added.
Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU