BJP National Executive meet on Sunday, PM to deliver valedictory address

To discuss the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states and other current issues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National Executive meeting will be held on Sunday in the national capital, during which Prime Minister Modi will deliver a valedictory address.
This will be the first meeting of the BJP's key decision-making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC) after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well as the first during the party chief J.P Nadda's tenure.
The meeting will begin with Nadda's inaugural speech and will end with Modi's address.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The meeting will be attended by former BJP Presidents and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari.
BJP Rajya Sabha member and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, besides all Union Ministers who are part of the BJP NEC will also be in attendance.
"Keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols, all National Executive members have not been invited to Delhi to attend the meeting. A total of 124 senior BJP leaders will be present at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, while all Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states, the BJP State unit Presidents and other senior leaders from various states who are part of the NEC will virtually attend," BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh had said.
According to Arun Singh, various issues will be discussed in the meeting which include a special brainstorming session on the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states. In early 2022, Assembly polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.
A condolence resolution will also be adopted in the memory of all those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting will discuss programmes and policies to make the BJP more broad-based in order to incorporate greater sections of the society.
An exhibition will be organised at the venue of the meeting to showcase all policies and programmes of the Modi government.
