BJP hacked my FB account to create rift in family; Nitish knew: Tej Pratap

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader has alleged that his Facebook account was "hacked" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to create a rift in his family and weaken his party.

"My Facebook account was hacked and recovered with the help of Facebook. supporters have always tried to hack my social media accounts and today they succeeded," he said on Monday night in a post on the social media site.

The former state minister's remarks came almost an hour after a post had appeared on his page suggesting that he was upset with some leaders of his party, including an MLC, and that his parents -- supremo and vice-president Rabri Devi -- were turning a deaf ear to his complaints. The post was deleted by Yadav.

"Upon hacking of my Facebook account they came up with a post aimed at creating a rift within my family and weakening our party Some time ago, an supporter had also hacked the Facebook page of my father," he said in his post.



The post had also claimed that the leader had decided not to contest elections from his Assembly constituency and was contemplating retirement from

In an apparent reference to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav, the elder son of Prasad, alleged that the hacking of his Facebook account had the approval of "uncle".

Kumar had walked out of the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the Congress last year and formed a new government with the

No leader from the ruling JD(U)- combine in the state was available for comments.