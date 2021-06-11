BJP leader Mukul Roy leaves for TMC Bhavan, set to return to Mamata's party

BJP national vice president left his home for the Trinamool Congress headquarters here on Friday afternoon amid speculation that he might return to the ruling party in West Bengal.

Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo also left her Kalighat residence, as heightened security measures were noticed at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here.

Asked by reporters where he was going as he left his home, Roy answered "Trinamool Bhavan".

