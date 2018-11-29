BJP MLA criticises Yogi Adityanath for 'saying' Lord Hanuman was Dalit

-
ALSO READ
CM Adityanath inaugurates 1.2 MW solar power plant in Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath's UP govt officially renames Allahabad as Prayagraj
Cleanup act: Yogi govt to merge govt controlled co-op banks into one entity
Yogi govt plans 1,000-acre mega Electronics City as part of Rs 200 bn plan
UP's Yogi Adityanath govt is walking the tightrope on labour reforms
-
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Wednesday disapproved of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported statement terming Lord Hanuman as Dalit, saying it is "inappropriate" to relate God with a caste.
"God is above caste. There are Gods of all castes... relating them with a particular caste in not appropriate," Singh, who represents Bairia Assembly seat, told reporters here.
At an election meeting in Rajasthan, Adityanath had said, "Bajrang bali hamari bharatiya parampara mein ek aise lokdevta hain jo swayam vanvaasi hai, girvasi hain, Dalit hain, vanchit hai (Hanuman was a forest dweller, a Dalit and deprived)."
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari had condemned Adityanath's remarks, saying the BJP "divides individual and the society but it is for the first time that it has divided gods into castes".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU