BJP names its candidates for bye-elections to 3 assembly seats in Assam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named its candidates for bye-elections to three assembly constituencies in Assam.
The BJP has pitted Phanidhar Talukdar from Bhabanipur, Rupjyoti Kumi from Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain from Thowra Assembly constituencies.
Polling in these constituencies will take place on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
