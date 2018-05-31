BJP retains 1 seat out of 3 in LS bypolls, has a wafer thin majority now

The BJP, which retained one seat out of three in the bypolls, has a wafer thin majority now with its effective strength standing at 272 in the 539-member House.

The has 543 elected members but its four seats are unrepresented. While three MPs from Karnataka resigned, the Anantnag seat in Kashmir is lying vacant after the bypoll was deferred indefinitely in May last year. It brings the majority mark down to 270.

However, for all practical purposes the BJP's strength is 274 as two nominated members also belong to it.

Counting them, the has three members more than the 271 it needs to have a majority in 541-member House.

Due to losses in a number of by-polls, including in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP's strength has come down in the after it won 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.

However, it makes little difference to the government as the BJP-led has around 315 seats.

to four Lok Sabha seats were held on May 28. The had won three of them in the general elections but could manage to retain only one, losing one each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

