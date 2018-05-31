Bypoll results LIVE: Modi, Shah get wake-up call from Kairana before 2019

Congress wrests Akali Dal stronghold by huge margin Punjab's ruling Congress won the Shahkot Assembly seat on Thursday by a huge margin of over 38,800 votes, wresting the seat from the Shiromani Akali Dal after over 20 years. Congress, NCP celebrate victory in Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll Maharashtra: Congress and NCP workers celebrate in Bhandara after NCP wins from Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll Lok Sabha constituency pic.twitter.com/QLEi3CfPhw — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018 RJD's Jayant Chaudhary thanks Akhilesh, Mayawati, Rahul for party's win in Kairana Would like to thank all parties who supported us, thank Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji, Rahul ji, Sonia ji, CPIM, AAP and others. Jinnah hara, Ganna jeeta: Jayant Chaudhary,RLD on RLD leading in Kairana LS bypoll pic.twitter.com/fULDwDHDCb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018 BJP's Mriganka Singh accepts defeat in Kairana, says alliance has "emerged strong" Many voters did vote for BJP but with a lead of some thousand votes alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and now we have to prepare better for future: Mriganka Singh, BJP Kairana candidate pic.twitter.com/yRbPc2g72Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018 RLD's Begum Tabassum Hasan has won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in UP, according to reports. She had the backing of Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP. Kairana has a loud message for Modi-Shah before 2019 The Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll result has yet again underlined the challenge that Narendra Modi-Amit Shah combine is set to face in 2019 against a united Opposition. The BJP’s loss here is seen as yet another dent in the invincibility cloak of Prime Minister Modi and party chief Shah. With the BJP likely to struggle a repeat of its 2014 performance in much of northern India, the Kairana loss puts into sharper focus Shah’s efforts at expanding the party in areas beyond the Vindhyas and Chota Nagpur plateau, and make inroads in the Coromandel coast states. Read the full article here

2018 will be out in a few hours as counting of votes for by-elections to four seats and 10 Assembly constituencies will be held on Thursday.

The seats that went to polls are Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra, the politically-crucial Kairana constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and the Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

Further, by-elections were held in the Legislative Assemblies of Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Ampati (Meghalaya), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), and Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra).

The Kairana results, in particular, will also serve as a test case for a united Opposition against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Kairana bypoll is also significant as it will test the ruling BJP's popularity in the electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh a year ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In Kairana, BJP's Mriganka Singh is fighting against Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD's) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Most importantly, the outcome in Kairana will either see the BJP break its losing streak this year in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls or hand over a hat-trick to the Opposition.

The bye-elections were marred by complaints of malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs), which the Election Commission (EC) had to replace at certain places. Subsequently, repolling was held at several booths on Wednesday.