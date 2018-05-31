Bypoll results LIVE: Modi, Shah get wake-up call from Kairana before 2019

-
ALSO READ
UP by-poll result LIVE: Akhilesh thanks Mayawati for Gorakhpur, Phulpur
Northeast win gives Modi-Shah push for Lok Sabha fight, Congress-mukt India
UP bypoll fallout: BJP withdraws two candidates for Rajya Sabha elections
Mayawati on why BJP could go for early Lok Sabha polls; top developments
UP, Bihar bypolls: As BJP turns into Goliath, David has a better chance
-
Congress wrests Akali Dal stronghold by huge margin Punjab's ruling Congress won the Shahkot Assembly seat on Thursday by a huge margin of over 38,800 votes, wresting the seat from the Shiromani Akali Dal after over 20 years. Congress, NCP celebrate victory in Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll Maharashtra: Congress and NCP workers celebrate in Bhandara after NCP wins from Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll Lok Sabha constituency pic.twitter.com/QLEi3CfPhw — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018 RJD's Jayant Chaudhary thanks Akhilesh, Mayawati, Rahul for party's win in Kairana Would like to thank all parties who supported us, thank Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji, Rahul ji, Sonia ji, CPIM, AAP and others. Jinnah hara, Ganna jeeta: Jayant Chaudhary,RLD on RLD leading in Kairana LS bypoll pic.twitter.com/fULDwDHDCb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018 BJP's Mriganka Singh accepts defeat in Kairana, says alliance has "emerged strong" Many voters did vote for BJP but with a lead of some thousand votes alliance has won. I would like to congratulate the candidate. The alliance has emerged strong and now we have to prepare better for future: Mriganka Singh, BJP Kairana candidate pic.twitter.com/yRbPc2g72Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018 RLD's Begum Tabassum Hasan has won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in UP, according to reports. She had the backing of Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP. Kairana has a loud message for Modi-Shah before 2019 The Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll result has yet again underlined the challenge that Narendra Modi-Amit Shah combine is set to face in 2019 against a united Opposition. The BJP’s loss here is seen as yet another dent in the invincibility cloak of Prime Minister Modi and party chief Shah. With the BJP likely to struggle a repeat of its 2014 performance in much of northern India, the Kairana loss puts into sharper focus Shah’s efforts at expanding the party in areas beyond the Vindhyas and Chota Nagpur plateau, and make inroads in the Coromandel coast states. Read the full article here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU