BJP's Anup Gupta elected as new Mayor of Chandigarh, defeats AAP rival

BJP's Anup Gupta was on Tuesday elected as Chandigarh's new Mayor defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Jasbir Singh in the mayoral polls held here on Tuesday.
According to officials, while Gupta secured 15 votes, the AAP candidate got 14.
A close fight was expected between the BJP and AAP after the Congress, which has six members and the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has a lone member, decided to abstain.
Both BJP and AAP have 14 councillors each in the House while Chandigarh's Member of Parliament, who at present is BJP's Kirron Kher, also has a vote being an ex-officio member of the municipal corporation House.
Kher also cast her vote in the polls.
Later in the day, elections will also be held for the post of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 14:18 IST
