BJP's 'back-up' triumvirate comes to the fore in Maharashtra elections

Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union home minister, set in motion his poll campaign in Maharashtra with a rally on Dusshera at Sawargaon in Marathwada’s Beed district, calling attention to the significance of Pankaja Munde in the party’s political scheme. Pankaja is contesting from her old constituency, Parli, also in Beed.

She draws her political heft as a legatee of her father, the late Gopinath Munde, who is credited with building the BJP in Maharashtra with his brother-in-law, Pramod Mahajan. Munde was regarded as political inheritor of the legacy ...