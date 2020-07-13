BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for making allegations against PM CARES fund

-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is making allegations against the PM CARES fund only with malafide intentions, to divert the public attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Congress leaders are unable to digest the name and fame that PM Modi has achieved in handling the Covid-19 situation. Now Congress is criticizing PM Modi for the sake of political advantage," said Dinakar.
"PM Modi had already established PM CARES fund as a trust to provide medical assistance for the BPL families and use this specific fund for upgrading the medical infrastructure by involving the donors voluntarily," he added.
The BJP leader said the trust was formed in 1948 when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India and it was then meant for helping displaced persons from Pakistan. Later, it has been continuing for providing assistance to many.
"Further, the audit of the PMNRF comes under the purview of Independent Auditors duly qualified as per the guidelines of ICAI and there is no scope for CAG to audit the accounts of PMNRF since there is no Statutory Receipts and Payments exists as the contributions as donations are voluntary from the donors and no budgetary source or source from PSU Financial Statements are not accepted. Hence, PMNRF out of the ambit of the RTI," said Dinakar.
"The PM CARES was incorporated as a Trust for serving the needs of Covid-19 situation and apply the funds collected for upgrading medical infrastructure. Already 3,100 crores were utilised for ventilators, vaccine development and migrant labourers relief across the nation through this fund and Union Government has committed to use the funds to combat the uncertainty around Covid-19," he added.
The funds of PM CARES is subject to Audit of Independent Auditors similarly PMNRF as both are Trusts under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister and there is no scope of Audit within the ambit of CAG for PM CARES like PMNRF, he added.
