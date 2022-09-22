JUST IN
Maha Dussehra rally: Shinde faction MLA moves HC to block Uddhav's plea
AAP government in Punjab likely to call state assembly session again
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque, meets Umer Ilyasi of Imam foundation
Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah's close aide Hamid Ali Khan
Hold BMC, Maharashtra Assembly polls in 1 month, defeat us: Uddhav to BJP
Centre approves change in land allotment category for political parties
We are true torchbearer of Balasaheb's ideals: Maharashtra CM Shinde
Will meet Sonia along with Nitish soon to cobble up opposition unity: Lalu
Mamata ready to bury differences with Cong to form anti-BJP front: Pawar
Gehlot meets Sonia after hinting he could enter Congress prez poll fray
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Maha Dussehra rally: Shinde faction MLA moves HC to block Uddhav's plea
Business Standard

BJP spent over Rs 340 cr on poll campaigns in five states, maximum in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party spent over Rs 340 crore in the assembly polls in five states held earlier this year, while the Congress shelled out more than Rs 194 crore for its campaigning

Topics
BJP | Election campaign | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party spent over Rs 340 crore in the assembly polls in five states held earlier this year, while the Congress shelled out more than Rs 194 crore for its campaigning in these states, according to the election expenditure reports of the two parties.

According to the report filed by the BJP and put in public domain by the Election Commission, the party spent more than Rs 340 crore on its campaigns for the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab assembly elections held early this year.

The BJP's spending report showed that it spent over Rs 221 crore in Uttar Pradesh, over Rs 23 crore in Manipur, Rs 43.67 crore in Uttarakhand, more than Rs 36 crore in Punjab and Rs 19 crore in Goa.

According to the report filed by the Congress, it spent over Rs 194 crore for campaigning and related expenditure in the five states.

The BJP and Congress are recognised national parties.

Parties contesting Lok Sabha and assembly polls are mandated to file their election expenditure reports before the EC in a stipulated time frame.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 14:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU