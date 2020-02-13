JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Over 50% newly-elected Delhi MLAs have serious criminal cases: ADR
Business Standard

BJP suffered in Delhi due to hate speeches made by some leaders: Amit Shah

Shah, however, said the BJP does not fight elections just for victory or defeat but believes in expanding its ideology through polls

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said hate speeches like 'goli maro' and 'Indo-Pak match' should not have been made by BJP leaders during the recent Delhi Assembly election campaign and that such remarks may have resulted in the party's defeat.

Shah, however, said the BJP does not fight elections just for victory or defeat but believes in expanding its ideology through polls.

"Statements like 'goli maro' and 'Indo-Pak match' should not have been made. Our party has distanced itself from such remarks," he told at a Times Now programme.

Replying to a question, Shah admitted that the BJP may have suffered because of the statements made by some party leaders in the Delhi polls.

The home minister said his assessment on Delhi elections went wrong but asserted that the result of the polls was not a mandate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Shah said anyone who wants to discuss issues related to CAA with him can seek time from his office. "(We) will give time within three days," he added.

He blamed the Congress for the Partition on basis of religion.

First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 18:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU