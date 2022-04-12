BJP sweeps UP Legislative Council polls, Samajwadi Party draws a blank

-
-
The BJP scored a massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls on Tuesday by winning 33 of the 36 seats where voting were held through local bodies.
The Samajwadi Party suffered a humiliating defeat and could not win even a single seat.
Three seats were won by independent candidates.
The Jansatta Dal, floated by Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya, retained the Pratapgarh seat where Akshay Pratap Singh Gopalji was the candidate.
Vikrant Singh Rishu, son of expelled BJP MLC Yashwant Singh, won the Azamgarh seat.
In Varanasi, Annapurna Singh, an independent, won the seat. Annapurna Singh is the wife of jailed mafia don Brijesh Singh.
The BJP has already won nine seats unanimously in the elections.
This is for the first time that the ruling party has attained a thumping majority in the Legislative Council.
The chief minister said that the results proved that the people had immense faith in BJP and in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"With a thumping majority in the Legislative Council as well as the state Assembly, the government will be able to do even better work in the interest of public welfare, women's safety and self-reliance, employment of youth, and farmers," he added.
The chief minister said: "We were able to form our government with two-thirds majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. This will be probably the first time that the ruling party will have a majority in the State Legislative Council."
--IANS
amita/shb/
