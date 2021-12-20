Samajwadi Party to field maximum Brahmin candidates in UP Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
SP to reboot with 'Kaam Bolta Hai' slogan for 2022 UP Assembly elections
Mission UP in mind, SP holds cycle yatras; Akhilesh says will win 400 seats
'CBI, ED will also come': SP's Akhilesh slams I-T raids on party colleagues
Extortion racket link behind killing of Kanpur businessman: Akhilesh Yadav
BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz
-
The Samajwadi Party (SP) will field a maximum number of Brahmin candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Senior Samajwadi leader and former Speaker, Mata Prasad Pandey, said that SP president Akhilesh Yadav would field maximum Brahmin candidates, particularly in eastern UP, to ensure return to power.
Pandey was speaking at a Brahmin summit organised by the party in Katheri constituency in Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday.
"Brahmins have been persecuted by the current BJP government and the anger in the community is palpable. Brahmins, who constitute 13 per cent of the population, will get a lion's share of tickets this time and we will tap this simmering angst to notch up a poll victory," he told reporters.
He said that Brahmins are self-reliant and do not seek benefits from the government. All they want is respect and dignity, he added.
Most Brahmin leaders from 20 UP districts who participated in the conclave endorsed the former Speaker's views and held up the battle axe of Lord Parshuram to announce a "dharm yudh" against the anti-people policies of the BJP government.
SP vice president Jai Shankar Pandey while avoiding a query on whether the Samajwadi Party was trying to replicate Mayawati's social engineering formula, said, "Each district will have one or two Brahmins in the fray on a Samajwadi Party ticket."
The Brahmin meet at Katehri, coincided with 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' flagged off by BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Akbarpur, headquarter of Ambedkar Nagar district.
Brahmin icon Parshuram's battle axe motif along with conch shells were distributed to all.
Ashish Pandey Dipu, organiser of Brahmin conclave, said, "We distributed battle axes and conche shells, which symbolise Brahmin pride.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU