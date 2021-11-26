BJP to form govt in Maharashtra, says Rane as Fadnavis, Pawar visit Delhi

Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday claimed that the BJP will form government in Maharashtra in March.

Rane's statement came on a day when state BJP leaders and Chandrakant Patil as well as NCP chief and his party colleague Praful Patel were in the capital, sparking speculation. Incidentally, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete two years on Saturday. Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, sources said. Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Rane said, "BJP will form government in Maharashtra in March." Asked to elaborate, he said toppling and forming governments is done in secrecy and it can not be discussed in public. ''State (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil has spoken about this and I hope it comes true,'' Rane said. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole told reporters in Nagpur that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will complete its full term. "BJP keeps making big predictions and they don't come true....Nobody believes BJP,'' he said. Sources in the BJP and NCP played down the significance of the visits of their respective leaders to the capital at the same time.

Fadnavis and Patil were in Delhi to discuss "organizational matters" with the central leadership, said a BJP leader. Pawar traveled to Delhi to attend a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and his schedule had been planned a week ago, an NCP source said.

The MVA government was formed in November 2019, after Assembly elections, as the Shiv Sena walked out of its decades-old alliance with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief minister's post.

