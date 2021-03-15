BJP trying to 'curtail powers' of elected govt: Kejriwal on Bill in LS

-
ALSO READ
Trump's Twitter account suspension dangerous precedent: BJP leaders
Kerala: BJP conducts survey to select assembly poll candidates
P Kannan joins BJP ahead of Puducherry assembly polls
BJP targets Congress, Mamata Banerjee after Batla House conviction
BJP set to retain power in six Gujarat municipal corporations
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to "drastically curtail powers" of elected government through a Bill in Lok Sabha.
Referring to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Kejriwal condemned the BJP's unconstitutional and anti-democracy move.
"After being rejected by ppl of Del (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt thro a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional n anti-democracy move (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.
"The Bill says- 1. For Delhi, "Govt" will mean LG Then what will elected govt do? 2. All files will go to LG This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG," he said in another tweet.
Kejriwal's tweet came after the bill was introduced today on Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU