BJP will create history in West Bengal Assembly elections: Mukul Roy

vice president on Sunday asserted that the saffron party will create history in next year's Assembly elections, as people are eager to see the restoration of democracy in the state.

"The BJP will perform extremely well and create history in the assembly elections in Bengal (April-May next year)," he told reporters after an organisational meeting at Purulia.

"There is only one question on the lips of people, whether democracy will be restored in Bengal," he said.

On the disappointment expressed by Rahul Sinha after being dropped as national secretary of the party, Roy said he is the "face" of the BJP in the state.

"It will not be right to judge someone who has been in the party for many years, by one comment only. He has run the state unit for a long time responsibly," he said.

Sinha was BJP's unit president for back- to-back terms and national secretary since 2015.

Roy also claimed that several Trinamool Congress leaders are ready to join the BJP in Purulia.

