BJP will create history in West Bengal Assembly elections: Mukul Roy

-
ALSO READ
No infighting in West Bengal BJP, TMC misleading people: Dilip Ghosh
Coronavirus lockdown strictly enforced in West Bengal, 3561 people arresed
Leaders across political spectrum in Bengal condole Somen Mitra's death
All West Bengal BJP MPs are with party, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
Wet Bengal: CBI questions TMC's Kunal Ghosh in Saradha chit fund scam case
-
Newly-appointed BJP national
vice president Mukul Roy on Sunday asserted that the saffron party will create history in next year's West Bengal Assembly elections, as people are eager to see the restoration of democracy in the state.
"The BJP will perform extremely well and create history in the assembly elections in Bengal (April-May next year)," he told reporters after an organisational meeting at Purulia.
"There is only one question on the lips of people, whether democracy will be restored in Bengal," he said.
On the disappointment expressed by Rahul Sinha after being dropped as national secretary of the party, Roy said he is the "face" of the BJP in the state.
"It will not be right to judge someone who has been in the party for many years, by one comment only. He has run the state unit for a long time responsibly," he said.
Sinha was BJP's West Bengal unit president for back- to-back terms and national secretary since 2015.
Roy also claimed that several Trinamool Congress leaders are ready to join the BJP in Purulia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU