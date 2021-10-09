Bommai meets Union Ministers in Delhi to discuss development projects

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on several Union ministers on Saturday and discussed various state related projects, before concluding his two-day visit to the national capital.

Bommai met Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Environment and Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar were also present in these meetings.

