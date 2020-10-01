BSP seeks capital punishment for rapists, killers of Hathras woman

The on Thursday demanded capital punishment for the rapists and killers of the Hathras Dalit woman.

The party also sought the dismissal of police personnel responsible for cremating her in the dead of night.

A delegation led by BSP's Rishikesh senior vice-president, Pankaj Jatav, met SDM Varun Chaudhary and handed a memorandum addressed to the President, demanding the hanging of the perpetrators of the crime.

The party also demanded the dismissal of police personnel responsible for cremating the rape victim in the dead of night, Jatav said.

