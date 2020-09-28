Punjab CM says his govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws

-
ALSO READ
Will take BJP to court over 'unconstitutional' farm laws: Punjab CM
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh promises jobs, debt relief for landless farmers
Stir over farm bills: Will withdraw cases against farmers, says Punjab CM
Exploring all options to protect farmers' interests: Amarinder on farm laws
Refrain from protests amid coronavirus: Punjab govt over farm Bill row
-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court over the issue of new farm laws.
He also slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of snatching the rights of states.
"Will it (Centre) leave anything with them to run their states," Singh asked.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, along with AICC general secretary and Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar along with other leaders on Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan village.
Amarinder Singh, Rawat and others held a sit-in protest here against the new farms laws.
Addressing the gathering, the CM slammed the Centre for bringing the farm laws, saying they would "destroy" the farming community.
"I have said we will take this matter forward. The president has passed these bills and now we will take this matter to the Supreme Court," Singh said.
Stating that his government would take every possible step to protect the interest of the farming community, he said, Two advocates from Delhi are coming here tomorrow and we will discuss this matter with them.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills that have triggered protests by farmers, especially in Punjab.
According to a gazette notification, the president gave assent to three bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Defending farmers for holding protests over the farm laws, the CM said they had the right to do so as you are taking away their livelihood.
He accused the central government of snatching the rights of states.
"Now you have taken away (right over) the farm sector. Which thing will you leave with states? Will you leave it or not? You have taken away everything (from states). How will we run our states?" he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU